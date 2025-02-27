First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

DAR stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

