First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 669.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $106,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

