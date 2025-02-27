First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.1 %

FRPT opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,164.40. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

