First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. FMR LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after purchasing an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $671.58 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $638.72 and its 200-day moving average is $743.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

