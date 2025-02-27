First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of LCTD opened at $46.85 on Thursday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $267.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

