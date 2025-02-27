First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hess by 21.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 15.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average of $139.47. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

