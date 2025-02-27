First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SouthState by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,178,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

