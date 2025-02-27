First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 352.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

