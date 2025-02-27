First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $104,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 159,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at $14,866,740. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

