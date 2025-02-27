First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $118,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $117.59 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,445. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,600 shares of company stock worth $34,348,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.