First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $142,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,834,531.64. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $477,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,307,820.10. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,643,879 shares of company stock worth $207,663,007. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

