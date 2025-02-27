First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $89,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $3,293,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,606,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,816,000 after buying an additional 236,524 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,191 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4 %

BBY opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.