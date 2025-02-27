First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $139.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.90 and a 12-month high of $195.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

