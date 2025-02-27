First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 203.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Brink’s Stock Up 2.1 %

BCO opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.39. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.