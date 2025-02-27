First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6,488.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $99,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 135.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after buying an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $20,045,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,309,000 after buying an additional 110,569 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 17,072.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 76,313 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.38.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $183.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.25 and a 1-year high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $1,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,684.94. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock worth $5,844,768. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

