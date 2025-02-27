First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $124.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

