First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,871,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $93.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

