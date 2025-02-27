First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,962 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 3,216.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

