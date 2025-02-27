First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

EAGG stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

