First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

