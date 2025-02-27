First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Humana by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 399.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HUM opened at $255.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.12 and a 200 day moving average of $288.06. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 35.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.