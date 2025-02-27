First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,061,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,690,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.0 %

ALSN opened at $100.41 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.03%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

