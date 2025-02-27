First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DVA opened at $146.03 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.42 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Get Our Latest Report on DaVita

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.