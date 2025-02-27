First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Avantor by 34.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Avantor by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 493,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,473,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avantor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

