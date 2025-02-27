First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 264 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $153.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.08. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

