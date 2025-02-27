First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 417 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %
IDXX stock opened at $457.81 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.92.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
