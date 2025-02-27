First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

EXAS opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

