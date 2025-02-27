First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $155,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after buying an additional 400,792 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

