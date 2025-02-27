First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Chemed by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,057.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2,314.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 11.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $547.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

