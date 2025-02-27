First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cognex by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Cognex Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

