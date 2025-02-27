First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 746,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 716,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

BWXT opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

