Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8,011.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 273,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,460 shares of company stock worth $7,063,290 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

