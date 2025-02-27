FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGLD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period.

Shares of BGLD stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

