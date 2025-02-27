F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $1,130,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $5,624,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 158,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

