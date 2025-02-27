Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 388.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth $53,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 5,939.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 625,855 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after purchasing an additional 580,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 533,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 629,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 353,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

