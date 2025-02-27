Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,691,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,847,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,880,000 after buying an additional 92,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,260,000 after buying an additional 512,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,518,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after buying an additional 771,919 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

