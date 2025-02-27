Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $62.28 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

