Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $149,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Twilio by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 9,679.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Twilio by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,906 shares of company stock worth $2,950,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

View Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.