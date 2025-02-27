Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $999,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52.

Insider Activity

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 54,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,317,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 374,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,994,228.50. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,314,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,170,867.50. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,014 shares of company stock worth $12,782,849. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

