Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AYI opened at $309.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $217.64 and a one year high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.99 and its 200-day moving average is $299.65.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.