Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

