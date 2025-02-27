Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $366.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.50 and its 200-day moving average is $387.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

