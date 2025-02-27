Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 656 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

