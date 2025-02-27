Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

