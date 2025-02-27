Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,100 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

