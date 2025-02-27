Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,900 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 421,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knife River by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knife River by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Knife River in the third quarter worth $567,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNF

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.