Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,200 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 420.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

