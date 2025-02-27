Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 700 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GATX by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sidoti cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

