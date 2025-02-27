Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 900 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $167.48 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.13 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.73 and a 200 day moving average of $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

