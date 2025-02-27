Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Maplebear by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $94,688.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,152.90. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $886,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,734,980.82. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,311 shares of company stock worth $1,088,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

